AEW News: Arn Anderson Celebrates Birthday, Previews for Back to Back Nights of Dynamite
– The Nightmare Family coach and WWE Hall of Famer, Arn Anderson, celebrates his birthday today. He turns 62 years old. AEW, Matt Cardona, and Dax Harwood wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below.
Happy Birthday to the Head Coach of the Nightmare Family, 'The Enforcer' Arn Anderson. (@TheArnShow) pic.twitter.com/SfelvykSlE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 20, 2020
Happy birthday @TheArnShow. See ya soon.
🐎 🐎 🐎 🐎 pic.twitter.com/qaq77rQNfm
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) September 20, 2020
He won’t Toot his own horn, so we’ll do it for him. HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARN! #TootToot 🎈🎉🎁🎂 pic.twitter.com/ja2L8LhMeK
— Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) September 20, 2020
Happy birthday @TheArnShow! I didn’t get a VICTORY that night, but it was still a very memorable night in my career! pic.twitter.com/2xXx7p1H2D
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 20, 2020
– TNT released a new preview video for this week’s episodes of Late Night Dynamite on Tuesday and this Wednesday’s regular weekly episode of the show. You can check out the preview below.
Are we dreaming? Two AEW Dynamites back to back?! HELL YEAH pic.twitter.com/ZCDBl7uNMr
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 20, 2020
