AEW News: Arn Anderson Celebrates Birthday, Previews for Back to Back Nights of Dynamite

September 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Arn Anderson AEW All Out

– The Nightmare Family coach and WWE Hall of Famer, Arn Anderson, celebrates his birthday today. He turns 62 years old. AEW, Matt Cardona, and Dax Harwood wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below.

– TNT released a new preview video for this week’s episodes of Late Night Dynamite on Tuesday and this Wednesday’s regular weekly episode of the show. You can check out the preview below.

AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson, Jeffrey Harris

