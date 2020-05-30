AEW News: Arn Anderson Comments On FTR’s Debut, DDP Wishes Jake Roberts A Happy Birthday, Top 5 Dynamite Moments

– In a post on Twitter, Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on the debut of FTR, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

He wrote: “Those #FTR boys have a certain “enforcer” quality about them. #AEW might want to look into paternity test…”

– DDP wished his buddy Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts a happy 65th birthday, or…’Bang-day’…on Facebook.

He wrote: “Without @JakeTheSnakeDDT there is no DDP. Join all of us at #TeamDDPY in wishing Jake Roberts a very happy BANG-day!”

– AEW has posted a new video with the top five moments from this week’s episode of Dynamite.