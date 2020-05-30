wrestling / News
AEW News: Arn Anderson Comments On FTR’s Debut, DDP Wishes Jake Roberts A Happy Birthday, Top 5 Dynamite Moments
May 30, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on the debut of FTR, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
He wrote: “Those #FTR boys have a certain “enforcer” quality about them. #AEW might want to look into paternity test…”
Those #FTR boys have a certain “enforcer” quality about them.#AEW might want to look into paternity test…@CashWheelerFTR @DaxHarwood pic.twitter.com/sBhN29dgjY
— Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) May 30, 2020
– DDP wished his buddy Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts a happy 65th birthday, or…’Bang-day’…on Facebook.
He wrote: “Without @JakeTheSnakeDDT there is no DDP. Join all of us at #TeamDDPY in wishing Jake Roberts a very happy BANG-day!”
– AEW has posted a new video with the top five moments from this week’s episode of Dynamite.
