AEW News: Arn Anderson Predicts Tag Team Title Match, SCU Arrive at Dynamite, Sensory-Inclusive Bags Available

October 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW has posted video of Arn Anderson offering his prediction for tonight’s Tag Team Championship match on AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below of Anderson predicting an SCU win on tonight’s episode:

– Speaking of the match, AEW shared video of SCU arriving at the arena for tonight’s match:

– The company will have sensory inclusion bags available at tonight’s show, as you can see below:

