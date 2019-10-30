AEW News: Arn Anderson Predicts Tag Team Title Match, SCU Arrive at Dynamite, Sensory-Inclusive Bags Available

– AEW has posted video of Arn Anderson offering his prediction for tonight’s Tag Team Championship match on AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below of Anderson predicting an SCU win on tonight’s episode:

Does the Enforcer Arn Anderson's prediction come true tonight? Watch #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @tntdrama to find out as SCU faces the Lucha Brothers to crown the FIRST #AEW World Tag Team Champions pic.twitter.com/8DEvznSU44 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 30, 2019

– Speaking of the match, AEW shared video of SCU arriving at the arena for tonight’s match:

.@ScorpioSky & @FrankieKazarian arrive at Charleston Coliseum, and the time for talking is done.#AEWDynamite TONIGHT 8/7c it's the FINALS of the #AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament – #SCUvsLuchaBros … Who will walk out as champions? pic.twitter.com/2KUlU0Z0q9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 30, 2019

– The company will have sensory inclusion bags available at tonight’s show, as you can see below: