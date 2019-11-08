wrestling / News

AEW News: Attendance For This Week’s Dynamite, Pictures of Empty Seats in Arena

November 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-6-19 Jon Moxley

– The attendance from week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the show had an attendance of 5,000 in the venue.

As you can see below, several fans at the taping took photos of the crowd, which show the hard camera side being more or less empty:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading