wrestling / News
AEW News: Attendance For This Week’s Dynamite, Pictures of Empty Seats in Arena
November 7, 2019 | Posted by
– The attendance from week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the show had an attendance of 5,000 in the venue.
As you can see below, several fans at the taping took photos of the crowd, which show the hard camera side being more or less empty:
… …
Thoughts?#AEW pic.twitter.com/4zkguWDuEo
— ✌❤🤘Stephen (@awesomephinatic) November 7, 2019
So no one wants to talk about how half the building was tarped off for last night's #AEWDynamite. If this was a WWE show it would have been all over every website. pic.twitter.com/qc3NvJMfI4
— Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) November 7, 2019
Ouch. AEW attendance sure has dwindled. pic.twitter.com/BrBGaiIHTV
— John (@JDionJr) November 7, 2019
