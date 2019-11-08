AEW News: Attendance For This Week’s Dynamite, Pictures of Empty Seats in Arena

– The attendance from week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the show had an attendance of 5,000 in the venue.

As you can see below, several fans at the taping took photos of the crowd, which show the hard camera side being more or less empty:

So no one wants to talk about how half the building was tarped off for last night's #AEWDynamite. If this was a WWE show it would have been all over every website. pic.twitter.com/qc3NvJMfI4 — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) November 7, 2019