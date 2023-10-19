wrestling / News

AEW News: Austin Gunn Says AEW Belongs to the Bullet Club Gold, Hikaru Shida on Making History, Dynamite Video Highlights

October 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jay White Bullet Club Gold AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Earlier today, Austin Gunn shared a message noting that AEW belongs to the Bullet Club Gold. He wrote, Austin Gunn wrote, “All Elite Wrestling belongs to the BANG BANG GANG 👆 #AEWDynamite”

– Hikaru Shida tweeted out earlier, “Teacher, rival, world, I get through all, and make history. #AEWDynamite”

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Dynamite:











More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading