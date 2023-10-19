– Earlier today, Austin Gunn shared a message noting that AEW belongs to the Bullet Club Gold. He wrote, Austin Gunn wrote, “All Elite Wrestling belongs to the BANG BANG GANG 👆 #AEWDynamite”

All Elite Wrestling belongs to the BANG BANG GANG 👆#AEWDyamite pic.twitter.com/M1yGjgA237 — NOT ass boy (@theaustingunn) October 19, 2023

– Hikaru Shida tweeted out earlier, “Teacher, rival, world, I get through all, and make history. #AEWDynamite”

Teacher, rival, world, I get through all, and make history. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/47jXOSMH84 — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) October 19, 2023

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Dynamite:





















