AEW News: Austin Gunn Says AEW Belongs to the Bullet Club Gold, Hikaru Shida on Making History, Dynamite Video Highlights
– Earlier today, Austin Gunn shared a message noting that AEW belongs to the Bullet Club Gold. He wrote, Austin Gunn wrote, “All Elite Wrestling belongs to the BANG BANG GANG 👆 #AEWDynamite”
– Hikaru Shida tweeted out earlier, “Teacher, rival, world, I get through all, and make history. #AEWDynamite”
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Dynamite: