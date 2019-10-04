AEW News: Backstage News On Rating, Highlights, More

– According to PWInsider, everyone inside AEW was “very happy” with the first week rating.

– Cody is attacked by Chris Jericho after defeating Sammy Guevara.

– Jake Hager makes his AEW debut.

– Cody defeats Guevara in the first-ever AEW match.

– AEW stars Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Nyla Rose, Jungle Boy and Awesome Kong discuss the success of the company.