AEW News: Battle of the Belts III Ticket Pre-Sale, Toni Storm Chats With Renee Paquette, Elevation Highlights
– AEW recently announced that Battle of the Belts III and Rampage dual tapings are set for Friday, August 5 at The Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. PWInsider reports that the ticket pre-sale will start on Thursday, June 9 at 10:00 am EST with the promo code AEWRDM616.
Tickets will open to the general public for the AEW Battle of the Belts III tapings on Friday, June 10.
– During the latest edition of The Sessions, Renee Paquette chats with AEW star Toni Storm. You can check out the audio and full description below:
Toni Storm went from a can’t-miss prospect at WWE to a symbol of creative frustration and taking your power into your own hands. Now a staple of the All Elite Wrestling women’s division, Toni joins The Sessions to talk her exit from WWE, her relationship with Juice Robinson, and her biggest power move of all: Starting an OnlyFans account.
– AEW released the following clips from last night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:
