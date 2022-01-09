wrestling / News
AEW News: Battle of the Belts Pre-Show Now Streaming Online, Bryan Danielson Bashes Sammy Guevara’s Vlog, Jim Ross Reveals Black Eye
– All Elite Wrestling’s pre-show for AEW Battle of the Belts is now online. We will have live coverage of the show, which airs at 8 PM ET on TNT.
– In a post on Twitter, Bryan Danielson said he hoped Dustin Rhodes beats Sammy Guevara tonight because Guevara’s vlog “sucks.”
He wrote: “I can’t wait for @dustinrhodes to kick Sammy’s ass. Dustin continues to be great and inspiring 30+ years in. Sammy does something called a vlog, and it sucks.”
I can’t wait for @dustinrhodes to kick Sammy’s ass. Dustin continues to be great and inspiring 30+ years in. Sammy does something called a vlog, and it sucks. #BattleOfTheBelts https://t.co/VOuOLp4kp1
— Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) January 8, 2022
– Jim Ross took to Twitter to reveal he suffered a black and swollen eye recently. He didn’t reveal how he got the injury but confirmed he will still call the action for Battle of the Belts.
Oops!
But I’m in Charlotte ready for a great #aewbotb on @tntdrama at 8 pm ET pic.twitter.com/MZbjxiCMUr
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 8, 2022
