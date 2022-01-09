AEW News: Battle of the Belts Pre-Show Now Streaming Online, Bryan Danielson Bashes Sammy Guevara’s Vlog, Jim Ross Reveals Black Eye

– All Elite Wrestling’s pre-show for AEW Battle of the Belts is now online. We will have live coverage of the show, which airs at 8 PM ET on TNT.

– In a post on Twitter, Bryan Danielson said he hoped Dustin Rhodes beats Sammy Guevara tonight because Guevara’s vlog “sucks.”

He wrote: “I can’t wait for @dustinrhodes to kick Sammy’s ass. Dustin continues to be great and inspiring 30+ years in. Sammy does something called a vlog, and it sucks.”

– Jim Ross took to Twitter to reveal he suffered a black and swollen eye recently. He didn’t reveal how he got the injury but confirmed he will still call the action for Battle of the Belts.