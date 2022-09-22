AEW News: BBC Covers Saraya’s AEW Debut, Highlights From Dynamite Grand Slam, Pre-Sale Codes For Full Gear and More

– As noted, Saraya made her AEW debut last night at Dynamite Grand Slam in New York. The debut has already picked up some mainstream coverage, as the BBC reported on it this morning.

– Speaking of Grand Slam, here are highlights from last night’s episode.

– AEW has several pre-sales happening right now for upcoming events.

Both Full Gear on November 19 and Rampage on November 18 will happen at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The code to buy tickets is NJAEWND. The code is good for each individual event as well as a combo ticket.

Dynamite on November 23 happens at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The code is CASG4PT.

Dynamite’s debut in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena on January 4, 2023 has the code SFC019.