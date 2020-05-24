AEW News: Bea Priestly Has a Warning for Hikaru Shida, QT Marshall Praises Dustin Rhodes, Double or Nothing Post-Show Virtual Media Scrum

– AEW wrestler Bea Priestley issued a warning for Hikaru Shida after she picked up a win over Nyla Rose to capture the AEW women’s title on last night’s show. You can check out her tweet below.

Firstly, Priestley congratulated her before issuing her a warning. She wrote, “Congratulations @shidahikaru. Enjoy your moments while it lasts. Doesn’t matter who has the title, it’s all going to end with Queen BEA on top Top with upwards arrow above #TOPGAIJIN #AEWDON #AEW”

– QT Marshall praised Dustin Rhodes following his victory over Shawn Spears at last night’s Double or Nothing. Marshall is ready for them to “truly begin” their journey. You can check out that tweet below. Marshall wrote, “Great to see @dustinrhodes make his return. Now we can look forward to truly beginning our journey as the #naturalnightmares”

– AEW released the full video for the Double or Nothing post-show virtual media scrum. You can view that full video in the player below.