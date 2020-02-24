wrestling / News
AEW News: Big Announcement Set For Being the Elite, Chris Jericho Video From New York, Lineup For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark
– Matt Jackson revealed on his Instagram story that there will be a big announcement on today’s episode of Being the Elite. You can see the post below, via Fightful:
– Chris Jericho posted the following video from New York, where AEW was at the Toy Fair promoting their new action figures with Jazwares and Wicked Cool Toys.
– The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dark includes:
*Jimmy Havoc vs. Marko Stunt
*Falls Count Anywhere: Joey Janela vs. Kip Sabian in a Falls Count Anywhere match
*The Dark Order vs. CIMA and T-Hawk
*Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. Peter Avalon and Shawn Spears
