AEW News: Big Announcement Set For Being the Elite, Chris Jericho Video From New York, Lineup For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark

Matt Jackson revealed on his Instagram story that there will be a big announcement on today's episode of Being the Elite.

– Chris Jericho posted the following video from New York, where AEW was at the Toy Fair promoting their new action figures with Jazwares and Wicked Cool Toys.

– The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dark includes:

*Jimmy Havoc vs. Marko Stunt

*Falls Count Anywhere: Joey Janela vs. Kip Sabian in a Falls Count Anywhere match

*The Dark Order vs. CIMA and T-Hawk

*Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. Peter Avalon and Shawn Spears