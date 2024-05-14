wrestling / News
AEW News: Big Bill Shares Lessons From The Learning Tree, Collision Highlights Video
May 14, 2024 | Posted by
– Big Bill is studying under the Learning Tree of Chris Jericho, and he recently shared some of his lessons online. Bill posted to Twitter on Monday to talk about what he’s learned under Jericho thus far, and you can see the highlights below. He captioned the post:
“Start your week off right with Learning Tree Lessons w/ Big Bill pt. 2”
Start your week off right with Learning Tree Lessons w/ Big Bill pt. 2#mondaymotivation #StayLearning #riseandshine #everyoneelseissleeping #BigBill #LearningTree #gratitude #mothersday pic.twitter.com/Xf4iT1RPgm
— BiG BiLL (@TheCaZXL) May 13, 2024
– AEW posted a new highlights video collecting the best moments from this weekend’s Collision, as you can see below:
