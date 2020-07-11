wrestling / News
AEW News: Big Swole Makes Fun of Britt Baker Getting a ‘Nose Job,’ Dr. Baker Responds, Big Swole Celebrates Birthday
– As previously reported, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker recently underwent nose surgery to fix her broken nose, and she blamed Big Swole and Hikaru Shida. Swole later commented on Dr. Baker’s surgery, and Dr. Baker responded.
Swole wrote on her Twitter, “All this to get a NOSE JOB!!!!??? You overpriced entitled princess, you belong in the trash with the rest of your nose.” Dr. Baker later replied, “Wow Swole, I didn’t know you were a doctor, too! I thought your specialty was garbage. It turns out that a nose job is, in fact, the way to correct a broken nose and deviated septum. Nailed it!”
Wow Swole, I didn’t know you were a doctor, too! I thought your specialty was garbage. It turns out that a nose job is, in fact, the way to correct a broken nose and deviated septum. Nailed it! 👍🏻 https://t.co/WmPZwHiljQ
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 10, 2020
– Speaking of Big Swole, the AEW wrestler celebrates her birthday today. AEW also wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below.
SWOLE! SWOLE! SWOLE! SWOLE! SWOLE! SWOLE!
Happy Birthday to @SwoleWorld! pic.twitter.com/9uH0sydsoo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 11, 2020
