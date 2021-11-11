wrestling / News

AEW News: Bobby Fish Attacks Jungle Boy on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Beats Rocky Romero

November 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bobby Fish laid out Jungle Boy and appeared to ally with the Elite on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Jungle Boy defeat Anthony Bowens before Fish came out and attacked him. Afterward, Fish met up with his old Undisputed Era ally Adam Cole, who vouched for Fish to the Young Bucks.

As noted, Fish will face Jungle Boy on this week’s Rampage.

– Bryan Danielson defeated Rocky Romero on tonight’s show, and you can see a clip below:

