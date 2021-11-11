wrestling / News
AEW News: Bobby Fish Attacks Jungle Boy on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Beats Rocky Romero
– Bobby Fish laid out Jungle Boy and appeared to ally with the Elite on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Jungle Boy defeat Anthony Bowens before Fish came out and attacked him. Afterward, Fish met up with his old Undisputed Era ally Adam Cole, who vouched for Fish to the Young Bucks.
As noted, Fish will face Jungle Boy on this week’s Rampage.
An old friend of @AdamColePro, @theBobbyFish is assigned a task to "take care" of @boy_myth_legend before #AEWFullGear – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/064mz7CJxU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
– Bryan Danielson defeated Rocky Romero on tonight’s show, and you can see a clip below:
American Dragon @bryandanielson has a million ways to win a match. How will he fare against @ToBeMiro THIS SATURDAY at #AEWFullGear in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/5w6TWwyDfc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
