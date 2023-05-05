wrestling / News
AEW News: Plan For AEW Rampage Going Forward, Dynamite & Collision Styles
A new Fightful Select report has provided the following tidbits from AEW:
– AEW Rampage is expected to settle into a combination of successful elements from AEW Dark, Elevation and Rampage going forward.
– Sources also indicate that AEW Dynamite and Collision will likely not suffer dramatic brand divergences, although the future path for those shows will probably clarify this weekend.