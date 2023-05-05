wrestling / News

AEW News: Plan For AEW Rampage Going Forward, Dynamite & Collision Styles

May 5, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Rampage Logo Image Credit: AEW

A new Fightful Select report has provided the following tidbits from AEW:

– AEW Rampage is expected to settle into a combination of successful elements from AEW Dark, Elevation and Rampage going forward.

– Sources also indicate that AEW Dynamite and Collision will likely not suffer dramatic brand divergences, although the future path for those shows will probably clarify this weekend.

