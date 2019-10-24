wrestling / News

AEW News: Brandi Rhodes Comments on Jaime Hayter Attack, Promo For Wardlow

October 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Brandi Rhodes was none too happy with Jaime Hayter for some reason or another and attacked her on this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see a GIF below of Hayter being interview by Jen Decker when Rhodes comes in and knocks Hayter to the floor. After the segment, Rhodes posted on Twitter as you can see:

– AEW aired a new promo for Wardlow during Dynamite, teasing the impending debut of the AEW star:

