AEW News: Brandi Rhodes Comments on Jaime Hayter Attack, Promo For Wardlow

– Brandi Rhodes was none too happy with Jaime Hayter for some reason or another and attacked her on this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see a GIF below of Hayter being interview by Jen Decker when Rhodes comes in and knocks Hayter to the floor. After the segment, Rhodes posted on Twitter as you can see:

– AEW aired a new promo for Wardlow during Dynamite, teasing the impending debut of the AEW star: