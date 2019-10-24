wrestling / News
AEW News: Brandi Rhodes Comments on Jaime Hayter Attack, Promo For Wardlow
October 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Brandi Rhodes was none too happy with Jaime Hayter for some reason or another and attacked her on this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see a GIF below of Hayter being interview by Jen Decker when Rhodes comes in and knocks Hayter to the floor. After the segment, Rhodes posted on Twitter as you can see:
SETTLE. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/aXBi7b8qbx
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 24, 2019
– AEW aired a new promo for Wardlow during Dynamite, teasing the impending debut of the AEW star:
. @Wardlow_1 is coming…… pic.twitter.com/DGtMXIf0zX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 24, 2019
