AEW News: Brandi Rhodes Has Second Therapy Session, AEW Dynamite in Super Bowl Program
– Brandi Rhodes is back for a second therapy session in a new AEW video. Following up on the first video and its twist ending, Brandi returns to the surprise of her therapist. Brandi says that she knows something isn’t right and she needs help. When the therapist asks if she feels like she needs to pull back from the Nightmare Collective she says she doesn’t think so, but seems to be getting mixed signals in her mind.
She claims that she’s not bothered by social media hate despite evidence to the contrary and then tries an exercise to get rid of her tension, when she seems to think works before walking out:
SESSION 2 #AEW pic.twitter.com/IOgmC18QY0
— The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) February 2, 2020
– AEW Dynamite has an ad in the program for the Super Bowl, as you can see below:
AMAZING!!! @AEWrestling has an ad featured in the #SuperBowl program! #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/LD6F1r2tVC
— Tiffany Castagna (@AllEliteTiffany) February 2, 2020
