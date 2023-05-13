wrestling / News
AEW News: Brian Cage Ready to Destroy The Dark Order, Preview of Thunder Rosa on Hey! (EW)
May 13, 2023
– The Embassy’s Brian Cage posted the following message ahead of tonight’s AEW Rampage. He and Swerve Strickland will be teaming up tonight against The Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds:
Name: Brian cage
Affiliation: Mogul Embassy
Mission: Terminate The Dark Order pic.twitter.com/nmvrHZrPUo
— Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) May 13, 2023
– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa is the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out the preview clip below:
.@thunderrosa22 lets it all out on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1!
Tune in bright and early TOMORROW MORNING!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/5OPGu2NRPp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2023