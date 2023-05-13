wrestling / News

AEW News: Brian Cage Ready to Destroy The Dark Order, Preview of Thunder Rosa on Hey! (EW)

May 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Swerve Strickland Brian Cage Image Credit: AEW

– The Embassy’s Brian Cage posted the following message ahead of tonight’s AEW Rampage. He and Swerve Strickland will be teaming up tonight against The Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds:

– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa is the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out the preview clip below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Hey! (EW), Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading