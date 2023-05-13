– The Embassy’s Brian Cage posted the following message ahead of tonight’s AEW Rampage. He and Swerve Strickland will be teaming up tonight against The Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds:

Name: Brian cage

Affiliation: Mogul Embassy

Mission: Terminate The Dark Order pic.twitter.com/nmvrHZrPUo — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) May 13, 2023

– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa is the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out the preview clip below: