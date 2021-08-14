wrestling / News
AEW News: Britt Baker & Adam Cole Comment on Her Rampage Win, Sting Bomber Jacket, 2.0 Address Altercation With Sting on The Show RULES
– During last night’s AEW Rampage debut, Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker retained her title in her hometown of Pittsburgh against Red Velvet. Britt Baker commented on winning the match with a broken wrist on Twitter, writing, “#ANDSTILL With a broken freaking wrist DMD.”
Also, her boyfriend, WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole, officially re-dubbed Pittsburgh as “Brittsburgh,” which Baker retweeted. You can see those tweets below.
– AEW has revealed that a new limited edition Sting Satin Bomber Jacket from Nerds Clothing is available for pre-order at ShopAEW.com. You can check out the jacket below.
Starting Monday, pre-order your LIMITED EDITION @AEW Sting Satin Bomber Jacket by @nerds_clothing. This jacket is only available for 2 weeks! Get this one of a kind EXCLUSIVE on 8/16 at 1pm ET at https://t.co/XtpDuzX56R. pic.twitter.com/4v7YhJVTIp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021
– The team formerly known as Ever-Rise, 2.0, released a new episode of The Show RULES, where they discuss their recent altercation with Sting on AEW Dynamite:
