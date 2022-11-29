wrestling / News
AEW News: Britt Baker Attends Stelers Game, Elevation Highlights
– AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker shared a live clip from a Steelers game:
#HereWeGo @steelers pic.twitter.com/D0Fh4jUP7P
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 29, 2022
– The following highlight clips were released for last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:
Who's watching over this match between @Takesoup and @AriyaDaivari? 🤔
Find out on #AEWDarkElevation right now!
▶️ https://t.co/da1INJ7bqb pic.twitter.com/bPvkgRLf0c
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 29, 2022
"You have no idea what it's like to be me" @TheKipSabian
Watch #AEWDarkElevation right now!
▶️ https://t.co/da1INIPAyD pic.twitter.com/kSSe0nzlM0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 29, 2022
Who can use the #TwistOfFate now?! @OfficialEGO @AriyaDaivari @MarkSterlingEsq
▶️ https://t.co/da1INIPAyD pic.twitter.com/O2rHweQQT6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 29, 2022
