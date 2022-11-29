wrestling / News

AEW News: Britt Baker Attends Stelers Game, Elevation Highlights

November 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Double or Nothing Britt Baker Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker shared a live clip from a Steelers game:

– The following highlight clips were released for last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:

