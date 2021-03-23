AEW News: Britt Baker Chats With Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Latest Wrestling With the Week

– AEW star Dr. Britt Baker is the guest on this week’s Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. Here’s the official description:

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D speaks on how she felt pre and post-match against Thunder Rosa. How she balances being a full-time dentist and wrestling on AEW television. Plus Britt opens up about her relationship with fellow professional wrestler Adam Cole.

– AEW has released the latest episode of Wrestling With the Week with Scorpio Sky and James Willems. You can check out the show below: