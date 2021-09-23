wrestling / News

AEW News: Britt Baker Defeats Ruby Soho In AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Main Event, MJF Beats Brian Pillman Jr.

September 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Britt Baker

– Britt Baker managed to get by Ruby Soho in the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Baker defended her championship against Ruby on Wednesday’s show, ultimately making Soho tap out to the Lockjaw after Rebel and Jamie Hayter distracted the challenger:

– MJF proved victorious over Brian Pillman Jr. on tonight’s Dynamite as he made Pillman tap out to Salt of the Earth:

