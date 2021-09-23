wrestling / News
AEW News: Britt Baker Defeats Ruby Soho In AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Main Event, MJF Beats Brian Pillman Jr.
– Britt Baker managed to get by Ruby Soho in the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Baker defended her championship against Ruby on Wednesday’s show, ultimately making Soho tap out to the Lockjaw after Rebel and Jamie Hayter distracted the challenger:
Swinging neckbreaker on the outside by Dr @RealBrittBaker and @realrubysoho is in trouble – Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/UVfVG6NIQf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021
VICIOUS stomp by @RealBrittBaker – Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/XHzvuhKpSU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021
– MJF proved victorious over Brian Pillman Jr. on tonight’s Dynamite as he made Pillman tap out to Salt of the Earth:
.@The_MJF takes his eye of the prize and @FlyinBrianJr makes him pay – Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/5gU9x9dsyO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021
Why is this so satisfying to watch? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/50bnCowdqt
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 23, 2021
Say what you will about @The_MJF, but he picks up the win tonight – Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/2LVWv8myJD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk on Being Considered a Star the Level of Steve Austin, Trashes Hulk Hogan
- Bryan Danielson On Facing Kenny Omega Right Away: “I Wanted My First Match in AEW To Feel Like A Big Deal”
- Bryan Danielson Says WWE Asked Him Not To Do ‘Yes’ Chants In AEW
- Becky Lynch Admits She Told Asuka About Pregnancy Prior To WWE Raw Segment Last Year