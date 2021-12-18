wrestling / News
AEW News: Britt Baker Gets Sneak Peek at New Bloody Action Figure, Rampage Video Highlights, Anthony Bowens Celebrates Birthday
– Ringside Collectibles released a video of AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker getting an early look at her new Ringside Exclusive “Bloody” action figure. Fans can pre-order the figure HERE.
🩸𝗗🩸𝗠🩸𝗗🩸#BrittBaker Got Her 1st Sneak Peek at the Lights Out #AEW Blood & Guts #RingsideExclusive!
Pre-Order at https://t.co/ciZCsc9V3U#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite @AEW @RealBrittBaker @Jazwares @JeremyCom pic.twitter.com/tN0md9mkEo
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) December 18, 2021
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:
– AEW star Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed celebrates his birthday today. He turns 31 years old:
Happy Birthday to @AEW Star and member of #TheAcclaimed @Bowens_Official pic.twitter.com/JHChIjIKKX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2021
