AEW News: Britt Baker Gets Sneak Peek at New Bloody Action Figure, Rampage Video Highlights, Anthony Bowens Celebrates Birthday

December 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Britt Baker Thunder Rosa

– Ringside Collectibles released a video of AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker getting an early look at her new Ringside Exclusive “Bloody” action figure. Fans can pre-order the figure HERE.

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:



– AEW star Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed celebrates his birthday today. He turns 31 years old:

