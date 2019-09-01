AEW News: Britt Baker Is Coming for Bea Priestley’s Head, Preview Vignette for Wardlow, SCU Hypes Tag Title Tournament

– Britt Baker is not a happy camper after getting eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale at tonight’s AEW All Out event. Nyla Rose ultimately won the match to secure a title shot on Oct. 2. Baker is holding Bea Priestly responsible for the loss in a backstage interview after the match, which you can see below.

Dr. Britt Baker said on Bea Priestly, “My thoughts? My thoughts on Bea Priestly are that I’m coming for her head, just like she came for mine! This was my match to win. This was my title to go on to win. This was my division! AEW women’s was my division! So, I’ll be damned if Bea Priestly is going to set foot in that ring again without me having something to do with it!”

It looks like Dr. Britt Baker has her next feud set up following All Out.

– AEW released a preview clip for Wardlow tonight during the buy in show. You can check out that clip below.