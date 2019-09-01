wrestling / News
AEW News: Britt Baker Is Coming for Bea Priestley’s Head, Preview Vignette for Wardlow, SCU Hypes Tag Title Tournament
– Britt Baker is not a happy camper after getting eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale at tonight’s AEW All Out event. Nyla Rose ultimately won the match to secure a title shot on Oct. 2. Baker is holding Bea Priestly responsible for the loss in a backstage interview after the match, which you can see below.
Dr. Britt Baker said on Bea Priestly, “My thoughts? My thoughts on Bea Priestly are that I’m coming for her head, just like she came for mine! This was my match to win. This was my title to go on to win. This was my division! AEW women’s was my division! So, I’ll be damned if Bea Priestly is going to set foot in that ring again without me having something to do with it!”
It looks like Dr. Britt Baker has her next feud set up following All Out.
.@RealBrittBaker is coming for @BeaPriestley's head#AEWALLOUT – Available on @brlive https://t.co/YmpiGk2IQy pic.twitter.com/BJL8FdHZc7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
– AEW released a preview clip for Wardlow tonight during the buy in show. You can check out that clip below.
COMING SOON @Wardlow_1 #AEW pic.twitter.com/8Sms8WucwV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 31, 2019
– SCU took part in a post-match interview promo after their win over Jurassic Express at tonight’s AEW All Out event. You can check out that clip below. Christopher Daniels hyped up the upcoming AEW tag title tournament and said SCU will be winning the belts.
#SCU has put the #AEW roster on notice. #AEWALLOUT – Available on @brlive https://t.co/YmpiGk2IQy #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/WSh4PhHozW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
Remember, you can check out our live ongoing coverage and results for AEW All Out RIGHT HERE. Also, 411mania is live in attendance for tonight’s event. Be sure to tune into the 411Wrestling Twitter feed for our live in-house results, reactions, and coverage for All Out.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Starrcast Q&A Report: Punk Open To Talking With WWE, Talks Kofi Kingston’s Title Win, Working With John Cena
- Mick Foley Starrcast III Panel Report: Vince McMahon Instructing Jericho to Insult Stephanie, Puts Over 24/7 Title, Foley on What Happened After Jake Roberts Had a Beer
- Eric Bischoff on Giving Sting a Vulture in 1997, How the Segment Went Wrong
- Bruce Prichard On Whether Steve Austin Was Difficult to Work With in 1999, Austin Not Wanting to Do Match With Billy Gunn