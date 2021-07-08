AEW News: Britt Baker Makes WWE/Saudi Arabia Reference on Dynamite, Andrade el Idolo Wins AEW Debut

– Britt Baker took a not-so-subtle shot at WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows during her promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As you can see in the clip below, Baker went on a rant about how Vickie Guerrero is using her connection to Andrade El Idolo to gain favors in positioning Nyla Rose for a title shot. Calling it a “blood money” situation, Baker quipped, “maybe next week AEW Dynamite can run in Saudi Arabia!”

WWE has of course run several shows in Saudi Arabia for hefty paydays, which have been oft criticized due to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s record on human rights abuses including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Earlier today @tonyschiavone24 interviewed @RealBrittBaker the #AEW Women's World Champion about her upcoming match up at #FyterFest Night #2 in Dallas, Texas – Wed, July 21, 2021 Tune into #AEWDynamite NOW on TNT! pic.twitter.com/9UaB8VA0o8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021

– Andrade got a win in his AEW Dynamite debut tonight, defeating #5 ranked Matt Sydal. You can see a clip from the match below: