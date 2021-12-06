AEW News: Britt Baker Shares Throwback Photo With Johnny Gargano, QT Marshall Honored In Orlando, AEW Considering West Coast Shows

– In a post on Twitter, Britt Baker shared a throwback photo of herself with Johnny Gargano, when she was one of his students.

She wrote: “When I was one of Johnny’s students, we would be so excited to hear all about his early NXT trips before he officially signed. He was busier than ever creating the start of his legacy but he still always made it back to Cleveland to train us. #RebelHeart #JohnnyWrestling”

Gargano and Candice LeRae ran the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) Academy before they were signed by WWE.

– PWInsider reports that QT Marshall was honored in Orlando last week at the Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs. His signed boots from AEW All Out are now on display. He worked there as a server and bartender while trying to get into the business, before becoming a corporate trainer and restaurant supervisor for them. Of note is that the same location features props from the Hulk Hogan movie Suburban Commando.

– There has been talk in AEW of going to the West Coast next year now that they made up several dates pushed back due to the pandemic.