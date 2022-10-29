wrestling / News

AEW News: Broadcast Team Check Out Their Action Figures, Rampage Video Highlights

October 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Excalibur Jim Ross Tony Schiavone AEW Image Credit: AEW

– Ringside Collectibles released a video of Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and Excalibur checking out their AEW Jazwares exclusive action figures:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:




