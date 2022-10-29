wrestling / News
AEW News: Broadcast Team Check Out Their Action Figures, Rampage Video Highlights
October 29, 2022 | Posted by
– Ringside Collectibles released a video of Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and Excalibur checking out their AEW Jazwares exclusive action figures:
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
- Conflicting Reports on Possible Big Program For Bray Wyatt Soon, Possible Spoilers On Tonight’s Smackdown Plans For Him
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’
- Unique Money in the Bank Cash-In Idea ‘On The Table’ For Austin Theory