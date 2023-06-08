wrestling / News
AEW News: Brock Anderson Vows Revenge After Dynamite Assault, Renee Paquette Cooks a Breakfast Casserole, Maria Kanellis on AEW Unrestricted
– Following last night’s assault at the hands of Luchasaurus and Christian Cage, Brock Anderson delivered a message on social media saying that what happened isn’t over. He wrote, “As I sit here with 2 staples in my forehead, and beat to all hell… I just hope those sons of bitches know this ain’t over…”
As I sit here with 2 staples in my forehead, and beat to all hell… I just hope those sons of bitches know this ain’t over… https://t.co/gFeY1R88pR
— Brock Anderson (@BAndersonAEW) June 8, 2023
– AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette released a new cooking video where she makes an overnight breakfast casserole:
– Maria Kanellis-Bennett is the guest on this week’s edition of AEW Unrestricted:
Maria Kanellis-Bennett is happy to be back at ROH, and explains how The Kingdom’s return came together. She talks about the chemistry between Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and herself, and how that’s changed and evolved over the years. She speaks about the ROH family, the Briscoe Brothers, and what she misses most about Jay. She shares her thoughts on what makes a good wrestling manager, the state of women’s wrestling in general, and why she loves being part of the AEW & ROH women’s locker rooms. Plus, Maria has plenty of stories about spiders & bugs, the Australian outback, and her first time skydiving!
