– Following last night’s assault at the hands of Luchasaurus and Christian Cage, Brock Anderson delivered a message on social media saying that what happened isn’t over. He wrote, “As I sit here with 2 staples in my forehead, and beat to all hell… I just hope those sons of bitches know this ain’t over…”

As I sit here with 2 staples in my forehead, and beat to all hell… I just hope those sons of bitches know this ain’t over… https://t.co/gFeY1R88pR — Brock Anderson (@BAndersonAEW) June 8, 2023

– AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette released a new cooking video where she makes an overnight breakfast casserole:

– Maria Kanellis-Bennett is the guest on this week’s edition of AEW Unrestricted: