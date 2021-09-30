AEW News: Brodie Lee Jr And Amanda Huber Help Dark Order Reunite, New Brodie Lee Charity Shirt

– Brodie Le Jr. and Amanda Huber helped patch things up within the Dark Order, as the group got back on the same page on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show was held in tribute to Brodie Lee, and as part of that tribute the stable — which has been plagued by tension since Hangman Page went off the grid — reunited to team with Orange Cassidy against the Hardy Family Office. The Dark Order got the win, and after the match they hugged it out while Amanda and Brodie looked on from within the ring:

– Speaking of Lee, ShopAEW has released a new Brodie Lee T-Shirt, which all proceeds to benefit the newly-announced John Huber Legacy Foundation. You can see it here.