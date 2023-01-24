wrestling / News

AEW News: Bryan Danielson Honored by Brain Injury Alliance, Athena Brawls With Yuka Sakazaki Adam Cole Speed Runs Super Mario Bros.

January 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Bryan Danielson Image Credit: AEW

The Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona recently named AEW star Bryan Danielson as the Courageous Athlete Honoree at the 2023 Brainiac Bash. The Brain Injury Alliance also released the following video in conjunction with Danielson being named the honoree:

– Athena and Yuka Sakazaki got into a brawl during last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:

– Adam Cole released a video of him trying to speedrun Super Mario Bros.:

