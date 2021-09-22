wrestling / News
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Receives Upper Deck Trading Card, Eddie Kingston Dark Promo, Serpentico & Luther Play FIFA 21
– Upper Deck has revealed a new Bryan Danielson trading card that’s part of the AEW Preview series. The card will be available on Upper Deck e-Pack until September 29 at 8:59 am PST. The physical card will be shipped in about six to eight weeks. You can get a look at the new card below:
The wrestling superstar is here! Welcome @bryandanielson to @AEW with his AEW preview card https://t.co/MdRNaHOUHI
Available on Upper Deck e-Pack until Sept 29 at 8:59am PT. Danielson’s card will be physical/shippable in approximately 6-8 weeks.#AEW #wrestling #sportscards pic.twitter.com/cuzi8dzhCZ
— Upper Deck (@UpperDeckSports) September 22, 2021
– AEW released a clip of Eddie Kingston’s promo from AEW Dark, along with Kingston’s subsequent brawl with Lance Archer:
We're not waiting til Friday…@LanceHoyt and #EddieKingston BRAWL around the #AllEliteZone before This Friday's LIGHTS OUT MATCH with Kingston & @JonMoxley against Archer and @suzuki_D_minoru on a special 2-hour #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/3QqLTqkrmE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2021
– AEW released a video of Luther and Serpentico playing FIFA 21:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Gerald Brisco’s Role In Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart At WrestleMania 13, Brisco Helping WWE Find & Create New Stars
- Eric Bischoff On Big E Winning the WWE Title, Big E’s Long Journey To the Top of WWE
- Alexa Bliss Denies Report of 1,500 Fans Leaving During Raw Segment
- Becky Lynch Admits She Told Asuka About Pregnancy Prior To WWE Raw Segment Last Year