AEW News: Bryan Danielson Receives Upper Deck Trading Card, Eddie Kingston Dark Promo, Serpentico & Luther Play FIFA 21

September 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bryan Danielson AEW Rampage

Upper Deck has revealed a new Bryan Danielson trading card that’s part of the AEW Preview series. The card will be available on Upper Deck e-Pack until September 29 at 8:59 am PST. The physical card will be shipped in about six to eight weeks. You can get a look at the new card below:

– AEW released a clip of Eddie Kingston’s promo from AEW Dark, along with Kingston’s subsequent brawl with Lance Archer:

– AEW released a video of Luther and Serpentico playing FIFA 21:

