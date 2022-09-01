wrestling / News

AEW News: Bryan Danielson Takes Out Chris Jericho On Dynamite, Women’s Tag Match Clip

September 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bryan Danielson Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Bryan Danielson took advantage of a save by Daniel Garcia to take out his All Out opponent in Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson beat Jake Hager on Wednesday’s show and when Jericho tried to attack after the match, Garcia got involved which allowed Danielson to his Jericho with a running knee:

– Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker on Dynamite, and you can see a clip below:

