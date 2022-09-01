wrestling / News
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Takes Out Chris Jericho On Dynamite, Women’s Tag Match Clip
– Bryan Danielson took advantage of a save by Daniel Garcia to take out his All Out opponent in Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson beat Jake Hager on Wednesday’s show and when Jericho tried to attack after the match, Garcia got involved which allowed Danielson to his Jericho with a running knee:
Daniel Garcia left conflicted after he saves Bryan Danielson from Jericho's potential assault with the chair, resulting in a brutal knee to the face of the leader of the #JerichoAppreciationSociety! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6NHHOKS3Je
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022
– Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker on Dynamite, and you can see a clip below:
Shida and Toni Storm with the impressive victory tonight over Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, but on Sunday at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV, it's every woman for themselves! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vbw1fQO9BC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022
