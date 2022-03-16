wrestling / News

AEW News: Bryan Danielson ‘Violence’ Shirt, Dark Highlights, John Silver Joins Thunder Rosa Taco Vlog

March 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bryan Danielson Daniel Garcia AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Shop AEW has a new “Violence” t-shirt for Bryan Danielson:

– AEW released the following highlight clips for last night’s edition of Dark:

– John Silver joined Thunder Rosa for her latest taco vlog:

