AEW News: Bully Ray Praises Rush vs. Bryan Danielson, Pre-Sale Codes For Pittsburgh & Milwaukee Dates, Dynamite Highlights

– In a post on Twitter, Bully Ray praised the match between RUSH and Bryan Danielson on last night’s AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “RUSH is a tough SOB who wasnt afraid to take it to BD. Hell of a fight.”

RUSH is a tough SOB who wasnt afraid to take it to BD. Hell of a fight. 👊🏽#AEWDynamite @BustedOpenRadio @rushtoroblanco — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) February 9, 2023

– Two pre-sales are happening today at 10 AM local time for shows in Milwaukee and Pittsburgh.

Dynamite in Milwaukee on April 12 at the UW-Panther Arena. This will be the only AEW event in that market this year. The pre-sale code is CRED89B on Ticketmaster.

Dynamite in Pittsburgh on April 19 at the Petersen Events Center. The pre-sale code is NYYCONV on Ticketmaster.

The pre-sales run through 10 PM local time. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday.

– Here are highlights from last night’s Dynamite: