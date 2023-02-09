wrestling / News
AEW News: Bully Ray Praises Rush vs. Bryan Danielson, Pre-Sale Codes For Pittsburgh & Milwaukee Dates, Dynamite Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Bully Ray praised the match between RUSH and Bryan Danielson on last night’s AEW Dynamite.
He wrote: “RUSH is a tough SOB who wasnt afraid to take it to BD. Hell of a fight.”
RUSH is a tough SOB who wasnt afraid to take it to BD.
Hell of a fight. 👊🏽#AEWDynamite @BustedOpenRadio @rushtoroblanco
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) February 9, 2023
– Two pre-sales are happening today at 10 AM local time for shows in Milwaukee and Pittsburgh.
Dynamite in Milwaukee on April 12 at the UW-Panther Arena. This will be the only AEW event in that market this year. The pre-sale code is CRED89B on Ticketmaster.
Dynamite in Pittsburgh on April 19 at the Petersen Events Center. The pre-sale code is NYYCONV on Ticketmaster.
The pre-sales run through 10 PM local time. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday.
– Here are highlights from last night’s Dynamite:
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Trashes Logan Paul, Doesn’t Want Him to be a Part of His Business
- Matt Hardy Praises Sami Zayn Turning on Roman Reigns & The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes Promo From WWE Raw, Explains How It Could Lead to a Cody Heel Turn
- Alexa Bliss Comments On Toxic Fans After Rumors Of Her Taking A Break, Nia Jax Responds