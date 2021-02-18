AEW News: Cash Wheeler Responds To Fan Saying Wrestlers Don’t Sacrifice As Much As Other Athletes, The Dark Order Recreates Anchorman, AEW Dynamite Highlights

wrestling / News

Cash Wheeler Responds To Fan Saying Wrestlers Don't Sacrifice As Much As Other Athletes, The Dark Order Recreates Anchorman, AEW Dynamite Highlights

February 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
FTR AEW Dynamite 5-27-20 Dax Harwood Cash Wheeler

– In a post on Twitter, a fan disagreed that Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports, who said that wrestlers sacrifice more than any other pro athlete. This got a response from AEW’s Cash Wheeler, who said: “If you don’t know something, it’s ok to say you’re ignorant on a situation.

– The first episode of John Silver’s ‘The Silver Screen’ is now online, featuring The Dark Order recreating the 2004 comedy Anchorman.

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:

