AEW News: Cash Wheeler Responds To Fan Saying Wrestlers Don’t Sacrifice As Much As Other Athletes, The Dark Order Recreates Anchorman, AEW Dynamite Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, a fan disagreed that Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports, who said that wrestlers sacrifice more than any other pro athlete. This got a response from AEW’s Cash Wheeler, who said: “If you don’t know something, it’s ok to say you’re ignorant on a situation.”
If you don’t know something, it’s ok to say you’re ignorant on a situation. https://t.co/DXto4HHmW1
— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) February 18, 2021
– The first episode of John Silver’s ‘The Silver Screen’ is now online, featuring The Dark Order recreating the 2004 comedy Anchorman.
The first episode of The Silver Screen recreating Anchorman! Go check it out! https://t.co/tk46FPEIpo
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) February 18, 2021
– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:
