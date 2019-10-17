AEW News: Challenge Made For Match at Full Gear, Gorilla Position Renamed For Dusty Rhodes

– A challenge was laid out to the Young Bucks for a match at AEW Full Gear. Chris Jericho passed on a challenge from Santana and Ortiz for a match at the November 9th PPV, which takes place in Baltimore, Maryland. There’s no word yet from the Bucks.

– Cody took to Twitter to note that someone renamed the Gorilla position in AEW the “Dusty Position”: