wrestling / News
AEW News: Challenge Made For Match at Full Gear, Gorilla Position Renamed For Dusty Rhodes
October 16, 2019 | Posted by
– A challenge was laid out to the Young Bucks for a match at AEW Full Gear. Chris Jericho passed on a challenge from Santana and Ortiz for a match at the November 9th PPV, which takes place in Baltimore, Maryland. There’s no word yet from the Bucks.
– Cody took to Twitter to note that someone renamed the Gorilla position in AEW the “Dusty Position”:
What a wonderful surprise to find in the Go Position…
which is now, “The Dusty Position” featuring his authentic cowbell 💛#AEW pic.twitter.com/rKX81wP2Ne
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young Lashes Out At Troll on WWE Backstage: ‘I Got All That Fox Money’
- CM Punk Jokes About His Own Firing In Response To Eric Bischoff’s WWE Exit
- Jimmy Jacobs on Feeling Frustrated in WWE, Vince McMahon Changing Raw Scripts, Sneezing In Front of Vince
- Bruce Prichard on Telling Taz to Tone Down His Stiff In-Ring Style, Denies That WWE Doesn’t Like Using Stars Who Got Over Elsewhere