wrestling / News
AEW News: Charity Event Before Dynamite, Cary Silkin Reunites With Young Bucks, Dark Highlight Clips
– AEW has a fan meet and greet scheduled for 6:00 pm local time tonight at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall with Mark Henry, Sammy Guevara, and Thunder Rosa. The event will include a special food drive teaming with Community Foodbank of New Jersey. The first 500 attendees who bring a donation will also receive a signed autograph.
Join the stars of #AEW TONIGHT at 6pm at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for a special food drive teaming w/ the Community Foodbank of NJ!
The first 500 people to bring a donation will receive a signed autograph!
Visit https://t.co/E2LPwjXEMj for more info! pic.twitter.com/goZuxkKgMQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2022
– Former ROH owner Cary Silkin shared a tweet showing him having a heartfelt reunion with The Young Bucks:
What an awesome reunion!!
@youngbucks @AEWLive #aew pic.twitter.com/ARE3RuAbZ5
— Cary Silkin (@rohcary) February 9, 2022
– Some new AEW Dark clips are available:
“You are all watching the EVOLUTION of TAIGASTYLE live, and the metamorphosis of @theleemoriarty”
Don’t miss a minute of the action here on #AEWDark! ▶️ https://t.co/5fCqlRjMYD pic.twitter.com/oX8rKsbTKB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2022
Check out "Taiga Styling" @theleemoriarty Story, exclusively on #WhoWeAre Volume 1, honoring Black History Month. Pre-order your copy NOW at https://t.co/XtpDuAeFYp with proceeds benefitting the @Bootsy_Collins Foundation! #AEWMusic | @MikeyRukus | @DARTrueGod | @ShokusApollo pic.twitter.com/TZsGItlnDq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Shelton Benjamin On a Possible Match With Brock Lesnar, WWE’s New Hiring Focus on Athletes
- WWE Reportedly Wants New ‘Major Attraction’ Match At WrestleMania 38 After Shane McMahon’s Exit
- Note On Randy Orton’s ‘Verbal Cue’ To Shane McMahon Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
- Charlie Haas on There Being a Report He Died After His Concussion, What Motivated His Comeback