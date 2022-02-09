wrestling / News

AEW News: Charity Event Before Dynamite, Cary Silkin Reunites With Young Bucks, Dark Highlight Clips

February 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan, Dynamite

– AEW has a fan meet and greet scheduled for 6:00 pm local time tonight at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall with Mark Henry, Sammy Guevara, and Thunder Rosa. The event will include a special food drive teaming with Community Foodbank of New Jersey. The first 500 attendees who bring a donation will also receive a signed autograph.

– Former ROH owner Cary Silkin shared a tweet showing him having a heartfelt reunion with The Young Bucks:

– Some new AEW Dark clips are available:

