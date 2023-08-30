wrestling / News
AEW News: Charity Meet & Greet in Chicago This Week, AEW Sponsoring Color Run, Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs Preview
– AEW fans in Chicago can take part in a meet and greet featuring Colt Cabana, Skye Blue, and Ryan Nemeth. Proceeds for the event will go to My Block, My Hood, and My City. Details on how to attend are available to below:
Calling all fans in Chicago for #AEWAllOut! Join us this THURSDAY from 7-8pm at Main Event Hoffman Estates and meet AEW Stars & Chicago's own @ColtCabana & @Skyebyee, along with Hollywood Hunk's Ryan Nemeth + more! It’s simple: Donate $10+ at https://t.co/w1tstsJGmV for entry… pic.twitter.com/EFu1tVgaAd
— AEWTogether (@AEWTogether) August 30, 2023
– Ian Riccaboni thanked AEW Together for helping to sponsor the Color Run at Salisbury Elementary:
Important reminders for Salisbury Elementary Parents & Staff!
We have some great businesses sponsoring the Color Run but I want to extend my gratitude to @AEWTogether for helping sponsor this event, as well! And it wouldn't be possible without our awesome PTO! #YourSalisbury pic.twitter.com/CI5gvDTrus
— Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) August 30, 2023
– AEW released the following preview video for Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro taking place this Sunday at AEW All Out:
THIS SUNDAY#AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV@UnitedCenter, Chicago IL
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. MIRO@TrueWillieHobbs is set to face @ToBeMiro in a battle of might! Will The Redeemer be victorious, or will Hobbs get his Redemption?
🎟️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/V4Ux1JUc5J
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2023
