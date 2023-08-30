wrestling / News

AEW News: Charity Meet & Greet in Chicago This Week, AEW Sponsoring Color Run, Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs Preview

August 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Together Image Credit: AEW

– AEW fans in Chicago can take part in a meet and greet featuring Colt Cabana, Skye Blue, and Ryan Nemeth. Proceeds for the event will go to My Block, My Hood, and My City. Details on how to attend are available to below:

– Ian Riccaboni thanked AEW Together for helping to sponsor the Color Run at Salisbury Elementary:

– AEW released the following preview video for Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro taking place this Sunday at AEW All Out:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW All Out, Ian Riccaboni, Miro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading