AEW News: Charity Meet & Greet Event, Highlights for Dark, Sammy Guevara Vlog 348

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW will be holding a charity Meet & Greet today at the Wintrust Arena before AEW Dynamite. The meet & greet will feature Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho, and Skye Blue. The session is scheduled for 5-6 pm local time.

Tickets are priced at $30 will all proceeds will go to CAWC Chicago to benefit ending domestic violence.

– Below are some highlight clips for yesterday’s AEW Dark:

– Sammy Guevara released his latest vlog:

