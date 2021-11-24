AEW News: Charity Meet & Greet Event, Highlights for Dark, Sammy Guevara Vlog 348

– AEW will be holding a charity Meet & Greet today at the Wintrust Arena before AEW Dynamite. The meet & greet will feature Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho, and Skye Blue. The session is scheduled for 5-6 pm local time.

Tickets are priced at $30 will all proceeds will go to CAWC Chicago to benefit ending domestic violence.

– Below are some highlight clips for yesterday’s AEW Dark:

After notching his first win and showing great strides, #AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked @alternative_ag vs @AdamColePro NEXT WEEK on #AEWDark, and Anthony Greene plans to make the most of the opportunity. Tune in NOW: https://t.co/Gxg9beb7C6 pic.twitter.com/sEvO7z8U6T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2021

– Sammy Guevara released his latest vlog: