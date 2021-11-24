wrestling / News
AEW News: Charity Meet & Greet Event, Highlights for Dark, Sammy Guevara Vlog 348
– AEW will be holding a charity Meet & Greet today at the Wintrust Arena before AEW Dynamite. The meet & greet will feature Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho, and Skye Blue. The session is scheduled for 5-6 pm local time.
Tickets are priced at $30 will all proceeds will go to CAWC Chicago to benefit ending domestic violence.
#AEW hosts a Meet & Greet prior to #AEWDynamite today at @WintrustArena in Chicago from 5-6pm w/ @thunderrosa22, @realrubysoho & @Skyebyee. Tickets are $30. All proceeds benefit @CAWC_Chicago & its commitment to ending domestic violence.
TICKETS & INFO: https://t.co/OhS35yAjO5 pic.twitter.com/tMyFXkpZKs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2021
– Below are some highlight clips for yesterday’s AEW Dark:
There’s no team hungrier in #AEW than #BearCountry. @bearbronsonBC & @bear_boulder are on the hunt for blood and championships in #AEW. Watch #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/Gxg9beb7C6 pic.twitter.com/swZi7glmKj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2021
After notching his first win and showing great strides, #AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked @alternative_ag vs @AdamColePro NEXT WEEK on #AEWDark, and Anthony Greene plans to make the most of the opportunity. Tune in NOW: https://t.co/Gxg9beb7C6 pic.twitter.com/sEvO7z8U6T
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2021
Biggest win in #AEW for @theleemoriarty, and it’s only up from here for #TAIGASTYLE!
Watch this episode of #AEWDark anytime at https://t.co/Gxg9besItE pic.twitter.com/W61sosQJml
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2021
– Sammy Guevara released his latest vlog:
