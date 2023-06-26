wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Hero Backstage At Forbidden Door, Jack Perry Will Explain Himself Wednesday, Latest Ethan Page Vlog
– Chris Hero noted that he was backstage at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, doing “a little coaching.” He posted a photo of himself with NJPW announcer Chris Charlton. As previously noted, Hero has been working as a producer in recent weeks.
– Renee Paquette tried to get a word with Jack Perry after he attacked HOOK, but Perry said he would explain himself on Dynamite.
– The latest vlog from Ethan Page is now online:
