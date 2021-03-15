wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Jericho Bashes Recording Academy For Snubbing Eddie Van Halen At Grammys, Maki Itoh Hypes AEW Dark: Elevation Premiere, MJF Celebrates Birthday
– In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho got mad at the Recording Academy for last night’s Grammy Awards, which had a tribute to Kenny Rogers but not Eddie Van Halen, who also passed away last year.
He wrote: “Hey @RecordingAcad…no tribute to @eddievanhalen tonight? You and your bullshit awards can GO FUCK YOUR ASS!! And don’t ever try to give my band a nomination. I’d rather win a @RazzieAwards… #FuckOffGrammys #Grammys”
Hey @RecordingAcad …no tribute to @eddievanhalen tonight? You and your bullshit awards can GO FUCK YOUR ASS!! And don’t ever try to give my band a nomination. I’d rather win a @RazzieAwards… #FuckOffGrammys #Grammys
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 15, 2021
– Maki Itoh seems excited about her match with Riho on tonight’s premiere episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:
MAIN EVENT MAKI❣️
WATCH MOTHER FUCKERS❣️
Don't Miss the Very First Episode with Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight | AEW Dark: Elevation Ep 1
https://t.co/TLZve0sWax pic.twitter.com/pIdjvYsmUc
— 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) March 15, 2021
– MJF turns 25 years old today. AEW congratulated him on Twitter:
https://mobile.twitter.com/AEW/status/1371436542657507328
More Trending Stories
- T-BAR Fires Back at User Who Says He Blocks Trans People: ‘The T Stands For Trans Rights’
- Jim Ross Talks Jeff Hardy Being Released By WWE In 2003, The Rock’s Return at WrestleMania XX
- Christian Cage On His Decision to Leave WWE, Talks With Edge About Returning
- Eric Bischoff On Critics Of AEW Signing Older Stars Like Sting & Paul Wight, Says Bret Hart Was Not A Main Event Draw