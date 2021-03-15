AEW News: Chris Jericho Bashes Recording Academy For Snubbing Eddie Van Halen At Grammys, Maki Itoh Hypes AEW Dark: Elevation Premiere, MJF Celebrates Birthday

– In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho got mad at the Recording Academy for last night’s Grammy Awards, which had a tribute to Kenny Rogers but not Eddie Van Halen, who also passed away last year.

He wrote: “Hey @RecordingAcad…no tribute to @eddievanhalen tonight? You and your bullshit awards can GO FUCK YOUR ASS!! And don’t ever try to give my band a nomination. I’d rather win a @RazzieAwards… #FuckOffGrammys #Grammys”

– Maki Itoh seems excited about her match with Riho on tonight’s premiere episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:

MAIN EVENT MAKI❣️

WATCH MOTHER FUCKERS❣️ Don't Miss the Very First Episode with Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight | AEW Dark: Elevation Ep 1

https://t.co/TLZve0sWax pic.twitter.com/pIdjvYsmUc — 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) March 15, 2021

– MJF turns 25 years old today. AEW congratulated him on Twitter:

