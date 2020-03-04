AEW News: Chris Jericho & Billy Gunn File New Trademarks, Fozzy Announces New Tour Dates

– Chris Jericho and Billy Gunn have each filed a new trademark. PWInsider reports that Jericho filed a trademark for the phrase “Painmaker Posse” on February 28th for wrestling-related appearances. Meanwhile, Gunn filed a trademark on the 27th for “The Gunn Show” for the same purposes, as well as merchandise.

– Speaking of Jericho, Fozzy has extended their previously-announced tour into the summer. The “Fozzy Saves the World” Tour, which was announced on Sunday, will now pick back up on July 10th and run through August 9th.

Of all the dates announced, only one — July 15th — takes place on a Wednesday, so Jericho will potentially be available for all other Dynamite tapings.