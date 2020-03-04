wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Jericho & Billy Gunn File New Trademarks, Fozzy Announces New Tour Dates
– Chris Jericho and Billy Gunn have each filed a new trademark. PWInsider reports that Jericho filed a trademark for the phrase “Painmaker Posse” on February 28th for wrestling-related appearances. Meanwhile, Gunn filed a trademark on the 27th for “The Gunn Show” for the same purposes, as well as merchandise.
– Speaking of Jericho, Fozzy has extended their previously-announced tour into the summer. The “Fozzy Saves the World” Tour, which was announced on Sunday, will now pick back up on July 10th and run through August 9th.
Of all the dates announced, only one — July 15th — takes place on a Wednesday, so Jericho will potentially be available for all other Dynamite tapings.
Attention Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota! The Fozzy "Save The World" Tour continues in July & August! Tickets and VIPs on sale soon at https://t.co/JCIYdepAsd! pic.twitter.com/w2X9moVRl4
— FOZZY (@FOZZYROCK) March 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young Says She Tried to Speak With Lower Voice on WWE Commentary, Discusses Being Impacted By Negative Feedback, Feeling Relief When It Ended
- Mick Foley Praises Drew McIntyre’s Transformation, Says He Thought McIntyre Had Peaked With 3MB
- Undertaker Calls Out WWE For Not Including Michelle McCool In Women’s Champion Gallery
- WWE News: Video Appears to Show Brock Lesnar Telling Drew McIntyre to ‘Pick Up The Belt’ On RAW, FCW Story First Look