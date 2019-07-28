wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Jericho Has Big Plans For Airing Rock N’ Wrestling Cruise, Luchasaurus Jokes About Asteroid Flyby
– Chris Jericho is teasing big plans for airing matches from his second Rock N’ Wrestling cruise, which will take place in January of next year. When asked by a fan how matches will be shown this year after airing on tape delay via FITE, Jericho replied:
We are gonna do something even better…. https://t.co/dc6IpYhvlo
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 27, 2019
– Luchasaurus took to Twitter to joke about the asteroid that came close to Earth a few days ago. The 187′ to 427′ wide asteroid, which has the capability to destroy a city if it had landed, passed within 45,000 miles of Earth and astronomers weren’t aware of it until just days before it showed up. Luchasaurus posted:
Oh god please not again 🙏 https://t.co/Haz6QUqSD0
— Luchasaurus (@JudasDraven) July 27, 2019
