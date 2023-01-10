wrestling / News

AEW News: Chris Jericho & JAS at LA Kings Game, Jon Moxley Has Message for Hangman Page, Elevation Highlights

January 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jericho Appreciation Society AEW Dynamite 12-21-22 Image Credit: Lee South/AEW

– Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society attended last night’s LA Kings game ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. You can check out some clips and images of Jericho and the JAS at the NHL game below:

– Ahead of their upcoming Dynamite rematch, Jon Moxley has a message for Hangman Page:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:

