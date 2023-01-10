wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Jericho & JAS at LA Kings Game, Jon Moxley Has Message for Hangman Page, Elevation Highlights
– Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society attended last night’s LA Kings game ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. You can check out some clips and images of Jericho and the JAS at the NHL game below:
.@IAmJericho knows all 🤯@AEW pic.twitter.com/argqVSBy3E
— LA Kings (@LAKings) January 10, 2023
Never a dull moment when Chris Jericho's (@IAmJericho) in the house. 💪 pic.twitter.com/CMSM8d4xtf
— NHL (@NHL) January 10, 2023
None else than that #JerichoAppreciationSociety stopping by tonight's game 🔥@AEW | @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/vBa6rrwrqy
— LA Kings (@LAKings) January 10, 2023
The #JerichoAppreciationSociety invade the @LAKings vs. @EdmontonOilers game at the @cryptocomarena in DTLA! pic.twitter.com/H8Icb7cgN7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 10, 2023
– Ahead of their upcoming Dynamite rematch, Jon Moxley has a message for Hangman Page:
"Sometimes, when we hit you, you just don't get back up."@JonMoxley has a message for #HangmanAdamPage ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch TOMORROW at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!
Don't miss the #AEW Road to Los Angeles TONIGHT at 6/5c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! pic.twitter.com/nrRJ0g1nib
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 10, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:
.@MATTHARDYBRAND presents #AllEGO @OfficialEGO with a sparkly Boxing Day gift! But does @isiahkassidy support this?
Watch #AEWDarkElevation right now!
▶️ https://t.co/K0gq0k22Uw pic.twitter.com/PNfZ3pw33I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 10, 2023
#ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO is FIRED UP and ready to defend the title against former #ROH Pure Champion @woodsisthegoods on #AEWDarkElevation!
Make sure to tune in:
▶️ https://t.co/K0gq0k22Uw pic.twitter.com/vX4BABNezy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 10, 2023
.@andycomplains and @BladeofBuffalo have a message for the tag division 👊
Tune in to #AEWDarkElevation right now:
▶️ https://t.co/K0gq0k22Uw pic.twitter.com/5huiqJtRuW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 10, 2023
