– Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society attended last night’s LA Kings game ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. You can check out some clips and images of Jericho and the JAS at the NHL game below:

Never a dull moment when Chris Jericho's (@IAmJericho) in the house. 💪 pic.twitter.com/CMSM8d4xtf — NHL (@NHL) January 10, 2023

– Ahead of their upcoming Dynamite rematch, Jon Moxley has a message for Hangman Page:

"Sometimes, when we hit you, you just don't get back up."@JonMoxley has a message for #HangmanAdamPage ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch TOMORROW at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

Don't miss the #AEW Road to Los Angeles TONIGHT at 6/5c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! pic.twitter.com/nrRJ0g1nib — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 10, 2023

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation: