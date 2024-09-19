wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Jericho Has a Lesson for Orange Cassidy, Rob Schamberger Creates Mark Briscoe Painting, MxM Collection on Unrestricted
– Following his loss to Orange Cassidy on last night’s AEW Dynamite, an irate Chris Jericho cut a backstage promo offering a special Learning Tree Lesson. He said the next time he sees Cassidy or anyone else from The Conglomeration, “I’m going to take this all out on the three of you!” He also said that “this is not the end of The Learning Tree vs. The Conglomeration!” You can view that clip below:
"The Learning Tree" @IAmJericho isn't taking his loss to @OrangeCassidy well… pic.twitter.com/GojFUqQW7v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2024
– Artist Rob Schamberger created a new painting for ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe:
– MxM Collection are the guests on this week’s AEW Unrestricted:
Ok, this is probably one you want to watch on video! YouTube link below! MxM Collection’s Mansoor and Mason Madden made their ROH debut at Death Before Dishonor against Serpentico, and their new BFF, Anjelico, and share stories from that experience. They talk about working with FTR in the ring, their rivalry with The Acclaimed, and why they have so much respect for The Young Bucks. They discuss the influence that SNL and The Simpsons have had on their characters, their own personal friendship and chemistry, the great idea they gave to Top Flight, and the origin behind “touching tips.” They breakdown their recent “Friday Night Fashion Fight” match against the House of Black, and how they managed to include judges at ringside. Plus, Mason speaks to his first time working for the Khan family as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Mansoor talks about representing his birth country, Saudi Arabia, in the pro wrestling industry.