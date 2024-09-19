– Following his loss to Orange Cassidy on last night’s AEW Dynamite, an irate Chris Jericho cut a backstage promo offering a special Learning Tree Lesson. He said the next time he sees Cassidy or anyone else from The Conglomeration, “I’m going to take this all out on the three of you!” He also said that “this is not the end of The Learning Tree vs. The Conglomeration!” You can view that clip below:

– Artist Rob Schamberger created a new painting for ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe:

– MxM Collection are the guests on this week’s AEW Unrestricted: