AEW News: Chris Jericho on A Shot of Brandi, Miro Offers Advice to Lance Archer, Photos of New AEW Action Figures

– Earlier today, Lance Archer jokingly commented on Twitter that he wanted to buy one of the new Xbox One or PS5 game consoles so he could post a video showing him smashing it into pieces. Miro, a noted gamer, later commented on Archer’s tweet.

Archer initially wrote, “I wish I had the money to buy one of these new “gaming systems” just so I could film myself sledge hammering (in slow motion of course) it to pieces and watch Twitter lose its mind! Muhahaha” Miro later responded, “Calm down, bruh. Take the day off.” You can view that Twitter exchange below:

Calm down , bruh. Take the day off https://t.co/g6o95Gvg9J — Miro (@ToBeMiro) November 14, 2020

– The Ringside Collectibes exclusive two-pack of Dustin Rhodes and Cody for the AEW Unrivaled action figure series is currently on back-order until mid-December. Jeremy Padawer and the Unrivaled Twitter account shared some photos of the set, based on Cody and Dustin’s match from Double or Nothing 2019, which you can see below.

Additionally, Dustin Rhodes shared photos of Unrivaled Collection Series 2, which features Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, MJF, Hangman Page, and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.