– The AEW Japan Twitter account released a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho after his main event match with Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out that promo below. Jericho discussed his history with Ishii and praised his “strong style” and “great fighting spirit.”

Jericho added, “I have respect for Ishii. I hope we face each other again so I can punch him in his stupid face another time.”

– Saraya is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted. The full audio and description are available below:

Saraya returned to the ring at AEW Full Gear, and shares the story of what it took to get cleared, and how she felt when she got final word that she could return to in-ring performing. She details how her injury has changed her move set, what she did to prepare for her return, and the role that Dean Malenko played in getting her ring ready. She also talks about being smuggled into the venue for her surprise AEW debut, her new music and name, working with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., her special relationship with Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley, and dealing with haters. Plus, Saraya tells stories about her childhood growing up in a wrestling family, moving to the States as a teenager, what it was like to have a documentary and feature film made about them, and why she’s having so many tattoos removed.

– Meanwhile, former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose joined Colt Cabana on the Art of Wrestling podcast: