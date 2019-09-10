– PWInsider reports a number of talents who are now contracted full-time to AEW will be closing their independent commitments up in the next few weeks. Talents working indies past the start of October, that’s a pretty good sign they have not signed exclusives with the company.

– Game Changer Wrestling will hold a “Curtain Call” event for Joey Janela on 9/30 with the show streaming live on FITE.TV

– At the weekly AEW TV tapings, there will be additional content taped for future usage, potentially for Bleacher Report Live.

– New Britt Baker t-shirt.

– Chris Jericho put out the following promo, hyping his upcoming match with Cody at Full Gear.