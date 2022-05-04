AEW News: Chris Jericho Releases Message Before Dynamite, Ethan Page Joins Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog, Shawn Dean Gets a New Shirt

– On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho will face Santana in a one-on-one match. Jericho released a video message ahead of tonight’s show talking about Santana being the former underboss of the Inner Circle and Santana finally getting the chance to face him. You can view that video message below:

– Ethan Page was the guest on Thunder Rosa’s latest taco vlog:

– Shop AEW released a new shirt for Shawn Dean that says “Big Deal Energy.” You can check it out below: