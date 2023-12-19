wrestling / News

AEW News: Chris Jericho Responds to Fan Who Wants Him to Take Time Off From TV, Hikaru Shida Plays imomushi, Swerve Strickland Set for Community Event

December 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW star Chris Jericho responded to user on X who stated now would be a good time for Jericho to take time off from TV to make the fans miss him. Jericho later responded to the user on social media. Chris Jericho wrote, “Great idea! See ya on Wednesday….”

Chris Jericho and Golden Jets tag team partner Kenny Omega were previously scheduled to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW Tag Team Titles. However, Kenny Omega recently announced that he’s been hospitalized after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, and he will be out indefinitely due to his illness.

– AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida played imomushi on her YouTube channel:

– AEW announced that Swerve Strickland will be taking part in a special community event on January 8, 2024. Swerve will be answering questions and sharing details on his creative endeavors outside the ring. More details are available below:

